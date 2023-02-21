This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Total Number Of Polling Agents Registered By Labour Party In The 2023 Election As Released by INEC

It is no longer news that the very much anticipated general presidential election in the country is just 5 days away and different preparations are already being put in place by the body saddled with the country’s electoral responsibilities, INEC.

On that note, different credible news outlets have reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has recently released the total number of registered polling agents across the federation. Interestingly, going by the data analysis from INEC, it has been calculated that Peter Obi’s Labour Party has a total number of 134,874 registered agents across the federation.

Photo: Extract From The Independent National Electoral Commission || Twitter NG

According to the data analysis as released by INEC, it was also reported that parties like the All Progressive Congress (APC) has a total number of 176,223 registered agents, while the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has a total number of 176,588 registered agents.

Meanwhile, it has been said that the three main political parties jousting for the presidential seat in Aso Rock, Abuja are Peter Obi’s Labour Party, the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressive Congress.

What is your take on this issue? Please leave a comment in the box below.

Content created and supplied by: AmeboNewsHouse (via 50minds

News )

#Total #Number #Polling #Agents #Registered #Labour #Party #Election #Released #INECTotal Number Of Polling Agents Registered By Labour Party In The 2023 Election As Released by INEC Publish on 2023-02-21 09:16:15