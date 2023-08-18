TOT vs MUN: How Manchester United Could Lineup For The PL Showdown On Saturday

Manchester United will be aiming to make it two out of two when they travel to London to keep a date with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in their next game of the new English Premier League season.

Recall that the Red Devils recorded a hard-earned 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the last outing, and they will be looking for another victory over their hosts on Saturday to maintain their impressive start to the new campaign.

How will Erik ten Hag line up the Red Devils for the English Premier League showdown?

Lisandro Martinez is expected to make a return to Manchester United’s starting lineup for the game against Tottenham on Saturday. Recall that the Argentinian was forced off at half-time last Monday with an apparent ankle injury.

Summer signing, Andre Onana impressed on his English Premier League debut against Wolves, and he is expected to be in for another busy outing on Saturday against Spurs.

Check out the full possible lineup vs Tottenham below:

