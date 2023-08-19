TOT vs MNU: Man United’s formidable Line-up against Tottenham that could secure three points.

Manchester United are set to face Wolves in a late Premier League kick-off match.

The Red Devils began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Wolves, although their performance left much to be desired.

Raphael Varane’s late header secured the win, but the team was fortunate that Wolves struggled with their finishing.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana, making his debut for United, delivered a lively performance and managed to keep a clean sheet.

However, his luck was evident in a VAR-assisted decision that favored him in the final moments of the game. United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, stated that improvements are needed for this match.

On the defensive front, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has notably improved his offensive contributions, providing an assist for Varane’s goal. He is likely to start on the right hand side ahead of Diogo Dalot. Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, and Lisandro Martinez are set to form the first-choice central defenders.

In the middle of park, Casemiro faced difficulties against Wolves, with a notable loss of possession and limited support from teammates.

The hope is for a more responsible performance from new signing Mason Mount in the number eight role. Antony, who displayed promise on the right wing in the previous match, will aim to improve his ball control.

Despite a less-than-optimal performance against Wolves, Bruno Fernandes is known for his strong responses.

The club captain is expected to start in his customary attacking midfield position. Marcus Rashford is likely to feature on the left wing, where he has shown strength in his gameplay. Jadon Sancho might take up a forward position, possibly replacing Alejandro Garnacho.

Below is the full XI;

