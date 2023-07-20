Top Players Who Were Sold By Their Club To A Direct Rival

Football, as we know it is always filled with controversies, especially during transfer windows. Every team tries to make transfers that will make their team stronger during the summer. But do you realise that there are times when top teams sell top players to their direct rivals? In this article, you will learn about players who were sold by a team to their direct rival.

1. Luis Figo:

Luis Figo signed for Barcelona in 1995 and played 248 games in total for the Catalan giants, scoring 45 goals. He was a respected figure because of the recognition he brought to the Camp Nou during his time there. He also helped them win 2 La Liga trophies during his time there. However, in 2000, he made a controversial £60 million transfer to Real Madrid which made many Barcelona fans hate him. At Real Madrid, he played 245 games in all competitions and scored 46 goals. At Real Madrid, he also won 2 league titles, and one Champions League trophy in 2002. His stats at the 2 clubs is almost identical, however the Champions League trophy was what made his spell at Real Madrid stand out.

2. Robert Lewandowski:

Robert Lewandowski was a very lethal striker for Borussia Dortmund during his time there. He helped them win 2 league trophies between 2010 and 2012 before he moved to Bayern Munich in 2014 as a free agent. At Bayern, he won a league trophy in each of his 8 seasons at the club. He also helped them win a Champions League trophy and a Club World Cup before he left fot Bayern where he currently has one league trophy.

3. Aldo Cevenini:

He was regarded to as one of the greatest strikers in his time. He played for AC Milan from 1909 to 1912 scoring 15 goals in 42 appearances for the club. AC Milan signed him in 1912 and he spent 3 seasons with them, scoring 42 goals in 51 games.

