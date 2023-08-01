Top Five Most Valuable Football Squads of 2023

When it comes to the world’s most valuable squads, the Premier League and La Liga teams assert their dominance. The top five squads in terms of value mainly hail from Europe, with teams like Chelsea and Newcastle making an appearance on the radar, especially after their significant spending, particularly Chelsea’s.

As per Daily Mail, here are the top five most valuable squads as of July 2023.

5. Bayern Munich – €894.5 Million

Representing the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich boasts a star-studded squad, standing nearly €400 million ahead of any other Bundesliga team in terms of value. Despite the departure of Robert Lewandowski, they still possess top talents like Serge Gnabry, Manuel Neuer, and Kingsley Coman, who significantly contribute to their overall squad value.

The Bavarians’ high-value team has translated into consistent success, as they regularly clinch the league title and remain strong contenders in the UEFA Champions League.

4. Real Madrid – €991 Million

Real Madrid, considered one of the greatest teams globally, has witnessed iconic squads over the years, including the famous Los Galacticos era with players like Kaka, Roberto Carlos, and Guti Hernandez. Presently, Real Madrid boasts a high squad value, especially after securing notable signings like Jude Bellingham.

Alongside stars like Modric, Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Courtois, Real Madrid is back among the top five most valuable squads.

3. Paris Saint Germain – €1.03 Billion

Paris Saint-Germain’s quest for the UEFA Champions League title continues with star signings Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe. Their lavish spending may not have always translated into success, but they remain a force in Ligue 1.

2. Manchester City – €1.19 Billion

Manchester City has silenced its detractors with an impressive season, proving their mettle under the guidance of Pep Guardiola. With the addition of Erling Haaland for €60 million, Manchester City achieved a historic treble, with Haaland topping the goalscoring charts.

Players like Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden significantly bolster the squad’s value. Manchester City’s success in Europe showcases their difference from other big spenders like PSG.

1. Arsenal- €1.21 Billion

While Arsenal has experienced ups and downs since Arsene Wenger’s era, their recent progress under Mikel Arteta has been promising. Though they endured six seasons without qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, Arteta’s guidance revitalized the team’s performance.

With the acquisitions of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, Arsenal’s squad value surged. Together with talents like Saka and Martinelli, Arsenal is now a formidable force in football.

