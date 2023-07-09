Top Boko Haram Commander, Lieutenant Surrender To Nigerian Military

A top commander of the Jamā’at Ahlis-Sunnah lid-Da’wahti wa’l-Jihād also known as Boko Haram, Khaid Malam Ali and his lieutenant, Bunu Umar have surrendered to the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Borno State, Northeast, Nigeria.

SaharaReporters learnt that Ali and his fighters were dislodged by a rival Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists group after a coordinated raid on the hideouts of Boko Haram in Bula Alhaji Garwaye at the edge of Sambisa forest, near Bama Local Government Area of the state on July 5, 2023.

SaharaReporters on July 6, 2023, reported that ISWAP terrorists killed many Boko Haram fighters, including their women and children during a fresh clash in Sambisa Forest in Borno State, northeast Nigeria.

This was disclosed by a popular counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama in a Twitter post said the two terrorist groups clashed against each other on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

Following the onslaught, Ali and his lieutenant submitted to the troops of Nigeria’s armed forces.

Ali was a commander of the terrorists in Sabil Huda and Njumia. He laid down his arms following the fierce battle waged by the rival group, ISWAP.