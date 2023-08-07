Top 8 Most Expensive Defenders in World Football After Gvardiol Joined Manchester City

Manchester City had been slow movers in the summer transfer window so far having signed only Mateo Kovacic. However, they made the bold move to sign Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig in a deal worth €90 million. The Croatian defender would be playing for the Cityzens in the English Premier League next season after Manchester City won the race for his signature.

Josko Gvardiol became a very important target for the club after Pep Guardiola changed his team’s formation to a 3-2-4-1, which requires three centre-backs.

In the process of signing Gvardiol, the English Premier League club has made the big Croatian star the most expensive defensive signing in the history of football. This is a big risk but under the watchful eyes of Pep Guardiola, Gvardiol would transition seamlessly into English Premier League football.

The second most expensive defender in the history of football is Harry Maguire. The English centre-back joined the Red Devils in 2019 in a deal worth €87 million. Maguire was impressive in his debut season at the club but has since fallen out of favour with the fans due to his errors.

The third player on the list is Matthijs De Ligt. The Dutch centre-back was sold to Juventus in 2019 in a deal worth €85.5 million. He has since left the Old Ladies to join the German Bundesliga club, Bayern Munich after his move to Juventus didn’t work out as planned.

The fourth most expensive defender in the history of football is Liverpool stalwart, Virgil Van Dijk. The Dutch centre-back was signed from Southampton for €84.6 million.

Virgil Van Dijk’s move remains the most successful on this list given the huge success he has enjoyed since joining Liverpool. The tall Dutchman has won the Champions League, the English Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup since moving to Merseyside.

Below is the list of the rest of the top eight most expensive defenders in the history of football:

DynamicSports (

)