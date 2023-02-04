NEWS

Top 7 Biggest Winter Transfers Across Premier League

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 18 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The top 7 Biggest Winter Transfers across the Premier League can be accessed below.

 

Newsnline understands that the January transfer window opened on the 1st of January and closed on January 31st, 2023.

 

This winter transfer window has been a blessing to some teams as they have made swift decisions to bolster their clubs by triggering expensive release clauses to get their top target while other teams are still searching for the right players at the right price.

 

 

Why the transfer window is expensive: The transfer window is usually a tricky and expensive one as most clubs don’t want to lose their top players in the middle of the season. If eventually, an offer comes for their players, it must be at the right price or else they won’t be forced to sell.

 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s shocking deal: One of the biggest deals of this transfer window is Cristiano Ronaldo moving to a Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr as a free agent following his fallout with his boyhood club, Manchester United. The 37-year-old signed the biggest contract in the history of football.

 

Under the new administration, Chelsea has been the busiest in the transfer window spending around £ 300 million. The London club broke the British transfer record after signing Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez for £ 106 million. The London club have been below par this season winning just 8 games out of 19 matches played and they are 10th on the table. Chelsea has now spent around £600 million on new additions since the beginning of the season.

 

The following are the biggest winter transfers so far:

7.Joao FelixFee: £11million loan feeFrom: Athletico MadridTo: Chelsea

6.Leandro Trossard
Fee: £22million
From: Brighton
To: Arsenal

5.Benoit Badiashile
Fee: £35million
From: Monaco
To: Chelsea

4.Cody Gakpo
Fee: £45million including add-ons
From: PSV Eindhoven
To: Liverpool

3.Christopher Nkunku
Fee: £52million release clause
From: RB Leipzig
To: Chelsea ( To join in June 2023)

2.Mykhailo Mudryk
Fee: £89million including add-ons
From: Shakhtar Donetsk
To: Chelsea

1.Enzo Fernandez
Fee: £106million
From: Benfica

To: Chelsea

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 18 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Reducing The Cost Of Governance Cannot Fix Nigeria’s Problems – Dino Melaye Tackles Obi

3 mins ago

Kenya Withdraws Financial Impropriety Case Against Flutterwave

11 mins ago

2023 Elections: Penalty for impersonation and under age voting during elections

14 mins ago

BAT’ll harass people if he’s president; If they don’t leave the country, he’ll use force— Kola Ologbondiyan

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button