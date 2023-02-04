Top 7 Biggest Winter Transfers Across Premier League

Newsnline understands that the January transfer window opened on the 1st of January and closed on January 31st, 2023.

This winter transfer window has been a blessing to some teams as they have made swift decisions to bolster their clubs by triggering expensive release clauses to get their top target while other teams are still searching for the right players at the right price.

Why the transfer window is expensive: The transfer window is usually a tricky and expensive one as most clubs don’t want to lose their top players in the middle of the season. If eventually, an offer comes for their players, it must be at the right price or else they won’t be forced to sell.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s shocking deal: One of the biggest deals of this transfer window is Cristiano Ronaldo moving to a Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr as a free agent following his fallout with his boyhood club, Manchester United. The 37-year-old signed the biggest contract in the history of football.

Under the new administration, Chelsea has been the busiest in the transfer window spending around £ 300 million. The London club broke the British transfer record after signing Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez for £ 106 million. The London club have been below par this season winning just 8 games out of 19 matches played and they are 10th on the table. Chelsea has now spent around £600 million on new additions since the beginning of the season.