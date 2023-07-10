Top 6 Most Expensive Turkish Players In History

Barcelona’s hopes of securing the signature of Arda Guler from Fenerbahce have been shattered, as the promising youngster has opted to join rival club Real Madrid. This transfer has left Barcelona feeling disappointment and frustration, as they had made their desire to sign Guler no secret. However, the player ultimately chose Real Madrid due to a more enticing offer, and Barcelona, grappling with financial difficulties, were reluctant to engage in a bidding war.

Guler’s move to Real Madrid marks a significant milestone for Turkish football, as he becomes the second most expensive Turkish player in history. Real Madrid splurged a whopping €30 million to secure his services from Fenerbahce, and he is now set to compete for a place in the starting eleven in the upcoming season. Real Madrid boasts a star-studded squad, featuring world-class players such as Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Edouardo Camavinga, Rodrygo, and Federico Valverde. Guler, however, has firmly stated his intention to remain at Real Madrid and fight for his place under the management of Carlo Ancelotti.

It is worth noting that Barcelona holds the record for the most expensive Turkish player signing, having spent €34 million to acquire Turan from Atletico Madrid back in 2016. Benfica also made a significant investment of €25 million in Kokcu from Feyenoord, while AC Milan secured the services of Calhanoglu from Bayer Leverkusen for €23 million in 2018. Leicester City, on the other hand, spent a notable €21 million to sign Soyuncu from Freiburg in 2019, and Atalanta matched that figure to secure the services of Demiral from Juventus.

In conclusion, Barcelona’s disappointment in missing out on the signing of Arda Guler to Real Madrid highlights the intense competition among top clubs for talented players. While Barcelona may have lost this particular battle, they can take solace in the fact that they hold the record for the most expensive Turkish player signing. The football world continues to witness significant financial investments in Turkish players, demonstrating the growing prominence and potential of Turkish football on the global stage.

Here are the Top 6 Most Expensive Turkish Players In History:

