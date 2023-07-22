Top 6 Footballers With The Most Free-Kick Goals In Football History

Over the years, football has witnessed some phenomenal free-kick takers who have left fans in awe with their extraordinary skills and precision. These players have the power to alter the course of a match, turning it in their team’s favor with their free-kick prowess. In this article, we will delve into the top 6 footballers with the most free-kick goals in the history of the sport.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi stands tall as one of today’s finest set-piece takers in football. His remarkable skills allow him to curl the ball with precision into either corner of the net, using creativity and ingenuity to outsmart goalkeepers effortlessly. His set-pieces are a testament to his finesse and mastery of the game, further solidifying his status as one of the sport’s all-time greats. Messi’s 62nd free-kick goal marked a monumental milestone, being the 800th goal of his illustrious career. His status as one of the greatest football players in history is firmly cemented.

David Beckham

Renowned as one of the most iconic techniques in football, the former England captain’s prowess from free-kicks remains a topic of constant discussion. With his magical right foot, Beckham left an indelible mark, netting an impressive total of 65 free-kicks throughout his illustrious playing career at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and the England National team. His ability to bend the ball with grace and precision elevated him to a legendary status as one of the finest free-kick takers in the history of the sport.

Victor Legrottaglie

A lesser-known name, Victor Legrottaglie, was a free-kick genius. Spending his entire professional career in the Argentine league, he would score from set-piece situations with remarkable ease. Despite offers from top clubs like Inter Milan, Juventus, and Real Madrid, he preferred to remain in his homeland until his retirement in 1074. Surprisingly, Victor Legrottaglie sits ahead of Diego Maradona, Juan Roman Riquelme, and Lionel Messi as the most prolific Argentinean free-kick taker.

Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho is widely considered as the standout player of the late ’90s and the 2000s, a true football marvel. Among his array of incredible tricks and flicks, his proficiency in scoring from direct free-kicks set him apart. The buck-toothed Brazilian maestro possessed a rare talent for bending the ball with precision from set-piece situations. From long-range dipping efforts to cleverly rolled shots under a jumping wall, Ronaldinho amassed an impressive tally of 66 goals from direct free-kicks.

Pele

The Brazilian football legend stands as a strong contender for the title of the greatest football player of all time. Among his myriad of talents, goal-scoring remains a shining aspect. Having secured the prestigious World Cup title three times, he etched an extraordinary achievement, netting over 1000 goals throughout his illustrious career. Of these impressive numbers, an astounding 70 were scored from free-kicks.

Juninho Pernambucano

When it comes to free-kicks, Juninho Pernambucano stands unrivaled, leaving football fans in awe with his extraordinary skill and precision. The Brazilian midfielder mesmerized audiences with a series of sublime free-kicks during his illustrious career. Playing a pivotal role, Juninho played a vital part in Lyon’s domination of French football in the early 2000s, leading them to seven Ligue 1 titles and delivering moments of sheer brilliance from set-plays. An astonishing 77 free-kick goals were tucked under his belt, including an impressive 4 from distances exceeding 40 yards.

