Top 5 Players With Most Successful Dribbles in Europe’s Top Five Leagues 2022/23

Dribbling is an art form in football, allowing players to mesmerize both their teammates and opponents with their exceptional skill and agility on the pitch. It is a spectacle that often leaves fans in awe and showcases the true beauty of the game. In the 2022/23 season, Stats24 has revealed the top five players who have set European football alight with their incredible dribbling prowess. Let’s take a closer look at these dribble kings and marvel at their magical moves.

1. Vinicius Jr. 🇧🇷 (112)

Hailing from Brazil, Vinicius Jr. has been an unstoppable force on the field, leaving defenders in his wake with an impressive 112 successful dribbles. His lightning-quick feet and exceptional ball control make him a formidable attacking threat.

2. Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 (103)

No list of dribbling maestros is complete without the Argentine magician himself. Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, has showcased his dribbling wizardry throughout his illustrious career. With 103 successful dribbles, he continues to remind us why he is a true icon of the beautiful game.

3. Jeremy Doku 🇧🇪 (96)

Belgian prodigy Jeremy Doku has been making waves with his electrifying performance this season, racking up an impressive tally of 96 successful dribbles. At just 19 years old, his exceptional speed and close ball control paint a promising picture for his future.

4. Nico Williams 🇪🇸 (90)

Spanish talent Nico Williams boasts an exciting dribbling ability, showcasing his skills on 90 occasions this season. As he continues to develop his game, his impressive dribbling will undoubtedly catch the attention of fans and scouts alike.

5. Lee Kang-In 🇰🇷 (90)

South Korean sensation Lee Kang-In completes our list of Europe’s top dribblers with 90 successful dribbles. His remarkable agility and ability to navigate through tight spaces make him a constant threat to opposing defenses.

