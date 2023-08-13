Top 5 Most Premier League Player of The Month Awards Since 1994

In Premier League history, the spotlight turns to the standout performers who have consistently dazzled on the English football stage. With a close eye on the coveted Player of the Month Award, a select few have solidified their names in this prestigious list since its inception in 1994.

Topping the charts with an impressive seven-time conquest of the Player of the Month accolade is none other than the prolific Harry Kane. His remarkable prowess has spanned the years 2012 to 2023, cementing his reputation as a dominant force within the league.

Sharing the summit of recognition, Kun Aguero emerges as another seven-time recipient, holding sway from 2011 to 2021. His memorable goals and relentless pursuit of excellence endeared him to fans and established his legacy in Premier League folklore.

The third spot is reserved for none other than the magnetic Cristiano Ronaldo, who boasts an impressive six-time capture of the award. His moments of brilliance were witnessed in the years 2003, 2009, 2021, and 2022, a testament to his enduring impact on the English game.

Not to be outdone, the ever-inspirational Steven Gerrard shines brightly with six Player of the Month honors to his name. His compelling displays resonated in 1998 and resurfaced with a triumphant resurgence in 2015, etching his name into the tapestry of Premier League legends.

Meanwhile, the indomitable Wayne Rooney leaves an indelible mark on this elite group, claiming the fifth spot with five accolades. His contributions reverberated in the years 2018 and 2022, encapsulating his exceptional journey and unyielding commitment to excellence.

