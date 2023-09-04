**Top 5 Most Expensive Teenage Transfers in Football History**

The world of football has seen astronomical transfer fees in recent years, with clubs willing to break the bank for promising young talents. Here are the top five most expensive teenage transfers in football history:

5. Rodrygo: €45 million

In 2019, Real Madrid secured the services of Brazilian wonderkid Rodrygo from Santos for €45 million. The winger arrived with high expectations and has shown glimpses of his potential in the famous white jersey. His pace, dribbling, and ability to score from distance make him a valuable asset for Los Blancos.

4. Anthony Martial: €60 million

Manchester United made a significant investment when they signed French forward Anthony Martial from AS Monaco in 2015 for €60 million. The young striker announced his arrival with a stunning debut goal against Liverpool and has since become a key figure at Old Trafford, showcasing his flair and versatility in the attack.

3. Matthijs de Ligt: €85.5 million

In 2019, Juventus secured the services of Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax for a hefty €85.5 million. De Ligt, known for his composure, strength, and leadership at the back, has quickly become a mainstay in the Bianconeri’s defense. Despite his young age, he exudes maturity and football intelligence beyond his years.

2. Joao Felix: €127.20 million

Joao Felix’s meteoric rise in Portuguese football caught the attention of top European clubs, but it was Atletico Madrid that secured his signature in 2019 for a staggering €127.20 million. The Portuguese sensation, compared to his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, has shown glimpses of his immense talent and versatility, becoming a pivotal figure in Diego Simeone’s system.

1. Kylian Mbappe: €180 million

Topping the list is Kylian Mbappe, whose transfer from AS Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 shattered records at €180 million. The French forward has taken the football world by storm with his blistering pace, technical prowess, and prolific goal-scoring. Mbappe has already achieved legendary status and is considered one of the finest talents of his generation.

Imjohn (

)