Top 5 Argentinians To Play In The Premier League

Argentina has a storied football history, and the country has produced numerous talented players who have graced the Premier League. Here, we take a look at five of the best Argentine players to have made their mark in the English top-flight.

Sergio Aguero: Undoubtedly, one of the greatest Argentine players to have ever played in the Premier League, Aguero made a significant impact during his time at Manchester City. Scoring an impressive 184 goals in 275 appearances, he is the fourth-highest scorer in the league’s history and holds the record for the most goals scored by a non-English player.

Aguero’s crucial goals helped Manchester City clinch five Premier League titles during his ten-year stint with the club. His most iconic moment came in the final minutes of the 2011-2012 season when he scored the title-winning goal against QPR.

Carlos Tevez: Known for his tenacity and goal-scoring ability, Tevez left a lasting impact on both Manchester United and Manchester City.

After playing a pivotal role in saving West Ham from relegation in 2007, Tevez went on to win league titles with both Manchester clubs. He scored 84 goals in 202 appearances in the Premier League, making him the second-highest-scoring Argentinian player in the league’s history behind Aguero. Tevez’s colorful character and competitive spirit made him a fan favorite.

Pablo Zabaleta: A reliable and versatile player, Zabaleta joined Manchester City as a midfielder in 2008 but transformed into a top-class fullback during his nine-year spell with the club.

He won two Premier League titles with City and then had a successful three-year stint with West Ham before retiring in 2020. Zabaleta holds the record for the most Premier League appearances by an Argentinian player.

Leonardo Ulloa: When Ulloa joined Leicester City in 2014, he was seen as an unremarkable journeyman striker. However, he played a crucial role in helping Leicester avoid relegation in 2015. The following season, he became a part of the historic Leicester side that defied all odds to win the Premier League title.

Ulloa contributed six goals to the title-winning campaign and was an essential supporting striker for the team’s star players. He left Leicester in 2018 and has since played for various clubs, including a successful stint with Rayo Vallecano.

Manuel Lanzini: The only current Premier League player on the list, Lanzini has been a key player for West Ham since joining the club in 2015. While not as prolific a goalscorer as some others on this list, he has been a consistent performer for the Hammers.

Lanzini has contributed 25 goals and numerous assists during his time in England. His most memorable moment came when he scored a dramatic 94th-minute equalizer against Tottenham, completing West Ham’s incredible comeback from 3-0 down to draw 3-3.

Latest5 (

)