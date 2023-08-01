Top 4 Players With the Most Headed Goals in the History of Football

Cristiano Ronaldo is indeed a phenomenon. This is undisputed. The kind of career he enjoyed is something that some of the best players in the game will only dream of. The Portuguese superstar left European football last winter after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent.

The 38-year-old joined the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nasser where he has continued to bang in the goals at a respectable rate. One of the most famous quotes of the Portuguese legend to date was when he said he doesn’t follow records, instead, records follow him. This has proven to be the case once again as the phenomenal superstar has once again broken another record.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a headed goal in his team’s win against Monastir in the Arab Club Champions Cup. This saw him break yet another record. He has become the player with the most headed goals in the history of football. The goal against Monastir was the 145th goal he has scored with his head in his career.

The Real Madrid legend broke the record, which was formerly held by German legend, Gerd Muller. The former Bayern Munich goal machine scored 144 goals with his head.

The case of Gerd Muller is a unique one. The legendary striker is one of the greatest players in the history of the game but given that he was just 5ft9in tall, the number of goals he scored with his head is quite phenomenal.

The third player with the most headed goals is Carlos Alonso Gonzalez, who was fondly known as Santillana. The Spanish icon, who mainly played for Real Madrid, scored 186 goals for Los Blancos in a 17-year career. Throughout his career, Santillana scored 125 goals with his head.

Brazilian legend, Pele rounds up the top four list. The late Brazilian legend is widely regarded as the greatest player in football history. He scored more than 1000 goals in his career, however, less than 800 of those goals came in unofficial games. In his career, 124 of his goals came his head.

