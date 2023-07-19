Top 3 Biggest Profits Made From Player Sales in the Current Transfer Window So Far

In the current transfer window, some clubs have made substantial profits from player sales. Arsenal recently announced the signing of Declan Rice for €117 million, making West Ham United €117 million richer due to the profit made on the sale. West Ham originally acquired Rice on a free transfer from Chelsea in 2013, and since then, he has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the English Premier League.

Borussia Dortmund is renowned for nurturing young talents and selling them at a high price. They demonstrated this again with the sale of Jude Bellingham. Dortmund bought the English midfielder from Birmingham for €30.15 million in 2020, and just three years later, they sold him to Real Madrid for a staggering €103 million, making a profit of €72.85 million.

Chelsea has also been active in offloading players during this transfer window. Although they suffered a significant loss on the sale of Kai Havertz to Arsenal, they are expected to compensate for it with the sale of Mason Mount to Manchester United. Mount, who came through Chelsea’s academy, was not acquired for a large transfer fee. However, after spending 19 years with the club, he has been sold to Manchester United for €64.2 million.

