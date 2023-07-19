NEWS

Top 3 Biggest Profits Made From Player Sales in the Current Transfer Window So Far

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 348 1 minute read

In the current transfer window, some clubs have made substantial profits from player sales. Arsenal recently announced the signing of Declan Rice for €117 million, making West Ham United €117 million richer due to the profit made on the sale. West Ham originally acquired Rice on a free transfer from Chelsea in 2013, and since then, he has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the English Premier League.

Borussia Dortmund is renowned for nurturing young talents and selling them at a high price. They demonstrated this again with the sale of Jude Bellingham. Dortmund bought the English midfielder from Birmingham for €30.15 million in 2020, and just three years later, they sold him to Real Madrid for a staggering €103 million, making a profit of €72.85 million.

Chelsea has also been active in offloading players during this transfer window. Although they suffered a significant loss on the sale of Kai Havertz to Arsenal, they are expected to compensate for it with the sale of Mason Mount to Manchester United. Mount, who came through Chelsea’s academy, was not acquired for a large transfer fee. However, after spending 19 years with the club, he has been sold to Manchester United for €64.2 million.

Lovematter1 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 348 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu: I have a feeling that if they go on the way they are going, they will fail woefully-Adewole Adebayo

5 mins ago

Transfer News: Onana Completes Man United Medical, Chelsea Set To Make Offer For Wahi

7 mins ago

How My Lawyer Told Me To Leave Rivers Tribunal For Asaba Ahead Of SDP Petition To Disqualify Me-Pela

18 mins ago

“Your Dedication to Service and Growth Continues to Inspire” – Atiku Abubakar to Peter Obi

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button