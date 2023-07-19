Top 15 Football Clubs With the Most Valuable Squads in World Football After Arsenal’s Spending Spree

The summer transfer window has continued to bring us more and more big deals. In the last few days, Arsenal has completed the biggest deal in the transfer window so far, which is the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United. This deal, plus the €40 million worth deal to sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax has seen the squad value of the Gunners skyrocket.

After signing, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice for a total of more than €200 million, the current market value of Arsenal’s squad now stands at €1.21 billion. This has seen them overtake Manchester City to become the football club with the highest squad value in the world.

Manchester City on the other hand has become the second club with the most valuable squad in football. The English Premier League champions and treble winners currently have a squad worth €1.19 billion.

Manchester City currently has some of the most valuable players in the world in its squad. The likes of Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, who is the most valuable player in world football, and Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne, and Rodri are some of the most valuable players in Manchester City’s team.

Paris Saint-Germain has the third most valuable squad in football currently. The French Ligue 1 club is in the process of rebuilding which has led the club to buy more young and valuable players. This summer, the club has signed the likes of Manuel Ugarte, Marco Asensio, and Skriniar. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vitinha, and Neymar Jr are some of the most valuable players already in the French Ligue 1 champion’s squad.

The fourth most valuable squad in world football currently is the squad of Real Madrid. The Spanish La Liga club currently has a market value of €991 million. With the club signing Jude Bellingham, who has joined up with the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Eder Militao, it’s no surprise that the club’s market value has increased significantly.

Below is the full list of the top 15 most valuable squads in world football currently:

