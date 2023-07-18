NEWS

Top 10 National Teams With the Most Valuable Squads in Football Currently

  The English national team is the most valuable in the world currently. The team’s squad value, which currently stands at €1.21 billion is boosted by the number of young players in the squad. 

  Currently, the team consists of Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Declan Rice, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

  The second national team with the most valuable squad in football currently is France. The European nation has reached the final of the last two FIFA World Cup tournaments and their young squad has played a major role in their consistency.

  Currently, France’s squad is valued at €1.18 billion and most of it is contributed through the market value of the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Aurelia Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, William Saliba, Kolo Muani, and Marcus Thuram. 

  The Portuguese national team is the third most valuable team in international football. The European nation currently has a market value of €902 million.

  Portugal’s huge market value is contributed by the market value of the likes of Ruben Dias, João Felix, João Cancelo, Goncalo Ramos, Bruno Fernandes, and Rafael Leao. 

  The fourth most valuable national team in international football is Brazil’s squad. The team currently has a market value of €889.5 million. Some of the team’s most valuable players are Neymar Jr, Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Ederson Moraes, and Richarlison.

  Below is the full list of the top ten most valuable squads in international football:

