Top 10 Most Valuable Club Squads In The World At The Moment.

10, Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham is obviously a top club in Europe and they can boast of having some really top-quality players that are quite valuable on the market. The North London Side comes 10th on this list with a squad value of 773 million euros.

9, Manchester United.

The Red Devils are without a doubt one of the biggest clubs in the world so it is very understandable that they have some really classy and valuable players in their present squad. The English Giants sits in the 9th spot on the list having a squad worth the sum of 834 million euros.

8, Liverpool

Liverpool comes in the 8th spot on this list of most valuable club squads in the world presently. Having the likes of Mohamed Salah, Vigil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander Arnold, and some other top players, the Liverpool team ought to be very valuable on the market. The Anfield Giants have their present team worth the sum of 847 million euros.

7, Barcelona.

It is quite surprising that Barcelona are only in the 7th position on this list as we might have expected them to be in the top 5 most valuable teams in the World. The Catalans’ present team is valued at a massive sum of 869 million euros.

6, Chelsea.

Chelsea let go of some serious ballers this summer so this might have affected the value of their present squad team as they sit in the 6th position on this list. The Blues’ present team is valued at the sum of 869 million euros just like Barcelona on the market.

5, Bayern Munich.

The German Giants secured a 5th position on this list with their present squad valued at the sum of 895 million euros. The Bavarians have some big names like Jamal Musiala, De ligt, Sadio Mane, and Alphonso Davies in their present team so this value of their squad can be well justified.

4, Real Madrid.

The Los Blancos occupies the 4th position on this list with their present squad being valued at 991 million euros. There is definitely no argument there since we all know the quality players in Real Madrid’s possession at the moment.

3, Paris Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain takes the 3rd position on this list with a squad value of 1.02 billion euros. They still have the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Achraf Hakimi, and Donnarumma in their possession so this is quite understandable.

2, Manchester City.

It is quite surprising to know Manchester United aren’t in the first position on the list. The Citizens’ squad is presently worth 1.19 billion euros on the market which is absolutely justifiable.

1, Arsenal.

The Gunners have the most valuable squad now in the World which is quite impressive. The North Londoners have their present squad valued at a massive sum of 1.21 billion euros.

Source: Transfermarkt.

Godsports (

)