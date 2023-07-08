Top 10 Most Expensive Transfer Signings in Manchester United’s History After Mount’s Signing

Manchester United finally got their summer transfer business underway by signing Mason Mount from Chelsea. As soon as the English midfielder rejected Chelsea’s proposal for a renewal of his contract, some of the biggest clubs in the English Premier League started exploring the opportunity to sign him. This isn’t surprising as he has won Chelsea’s Player of the Season award twice and has been one of their best players in the last few years.

Manchester United won the race to sign him after agreeing a £60 million deal with Chelsea. This makes the 24-year-old one of the most expensive signings in Manchester United’s history.

Despite the outlay, he has only managed to make it into the top ten, with Paul Pogba still comfortably the most expensive signing in Manchester United’s history. The Frenchman was signed for £89 million.

The second most expensive signing in Manchester United’s history is Antony Santos. The Brazilian star was signed last season for £82 million. He is followed by Harry Maguire, who was signed for £80 million.

The fourth and fifth most expensive signings in Manchester United history are Romelu Lukaku and Jadon Sancho. Both stars were signed for £75 and £73 million, respectively. Sixth and seventh on the list are Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, both were signed for £70 million and £67.6 million, respectively.

Mason Mount is the eighth most expensive signing in Manchester United’s history. Angel Di Maria and Fred round up the top ten. Both were signed for £59.7 million and £52 million, respectively.

