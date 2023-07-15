Top 10 Most Expensive English Footballers

The world of football has always been synonymous with big-money transfers, and English players are no exception. In recent years, the English Premier League has witnessed skyrocketing transfer fees for talented homegrown players. According to the renowned football database Transfermarkt, here are the top 10 most expensive English players up until 2023.

1. Jude Bellingham:

Jude Bellingham, a rising star, made a high-profile move from Dortmund to Real Madrid in 2023 for a staggering €134 million. The young midfielder’s exceptional performances and potential have made him one of the hottest prospects in European football.

2. Declan Rice:

Arsenal broke the bank in 2023 to secure the services of West Ham’s midfield maestro, Declan Rice, for €122 million. Rice’s commanding presence and technical abilities on the field have attracted the attention of top clubs.

3. Jack Grealish:

In 2021, Manchester City splashed out €118 million to bring Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. Grealish’s creative flair and dynamic playing style made him one of the most sought-after talents in the Premier League.

4. Harry Maguire:

Manchester United made Harry Maguire the world’s most expensive defender in 2019, acquiring him from Leicester City for €87 million. Maguire’s leadership qualities and defensive prowess have been valuable additions to the Red Devils’ backline.

5. Jadon Sancho

In 2021, Manchester United secured the services of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for €85 million. Sancho’s electrifying pace and skillful dribbling have made him a formidable winger.

6. Mason Mount:

Manchester United acquired Mason Mount from Chelsea in 2023 for €70 million, recognizing the young midfielder’s immense potential and impressive performances at both club and international levels.

7. Raheem Sterling:

Raheem Sterling’s move from Liverpool to Manchester City in 2015 for €64 million marked a significant turning point in his career. Sterling’s speed, agility, and goal-scoring ability have made him a key player for both club and country.

8. Ben White:

In 2021, Arsenal secured the services of Brighton’s talented defender, Ben White, for €58 million. White’s composure and versatility in defense have caught the attention of top clubs.

9. Raheem Sterling:

In 2022, Chelsea acquired Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for €56 million. Sterling’s attacking prowess and versatility have made him a valuable asset for the London club.

10. John Stones and Aaron Wan-Bissaka:

Both John Stones and Aaron Wan-Bissaka share the tenth spot on this list, with respective transfer fees of €55 million. Stones made the move from Everton to Manchester City in 2016, while Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United from Crystal Palace in 2019. Both players have proven their worth in their respective clubs’ defensive lines.

