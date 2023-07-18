Top 10 Most Expensive Defenders in the History of Football

Modern football has become more lucrative and this is why many players are now bought for tens of millions of pounds. Defenders are also not exempted now that plenty of emphasis is laid on a defender’s ball-playing ability. This is why players who are good with the ball at their feet tend to command more transfer fees.

Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire is the most expensive defender in football. The Englishman joined the Red Devils from Leicester City in a deal worth €87 million. His first season with the club was a successful one. However, since he received the captain’s armband, his performance has continued to come under more scrutiny and as a whole, his stay at Old Trafford has been underwhelming.

The second most expensive defender in football history is former Ajax star, Matthijs De Ligt. The Dutch centre-back was signed by Juventus in 2019 in a deal worth €85.5 million.

The third most expensive defender in the history of the game is Virgil Van Dijk. The Dutchman joined the English Premier League giants from Southampton and he has enjoyed tremendous success since. His influence at the back has helped the Merseyside club win the Champions League, the English Premier League, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, and the Club World Cup. Van Dijk was signed for €84.65 million.

The fourth most expensive defender in the history of the game is Wesley Fofana. The English defender was signed by Chelsea last season. However, he hasn’t enjoyed a great start with the club. Fofana was signed for €80.4 million.

Below is the full list of the top ten most expensive defenders in the history of football:

