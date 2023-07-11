Top 10 Highest Spending Clubs In The 2023 Summer Transfer Window

Most teams have already made every effort to sign their desired free agents during the 2023 summer transfer window. In the summer of 2023, the ten clubs with the highest transfer budgets are shown below.

The French champions spent €155.5 million on six new players during the transfer window, placing them first. They’ve brought in Hugo Ekitike, Lee, Milan Skriniar, and Marco Asensio, and paid €60 million for Manuel Ugarte and €45 million for Lucas Hernandez.

Second, Tottenham Hotspur has spent €136 Million on four players in the summer of 2023: James Maddison, Pedro Porro, Dejan Kulusevski, and Vicario.

Third-place Real Madrid has spent €128 million on four new players during the summer transfer window of 2023. They paid €103,000,000 for Jude Bellingham and $20,000,000 for Arda Guler.

A total of €112 million was spent by Liverpool, who paid £35 million for Alexis Mac Allister and £60 million for Dominik Szoboszlai.

Chelsea spent an estimated €97M during the summer transfer window of 2023, ranking them fifth. They paid €60 million for RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku and €37 million for Villarreal’s Nicolas Jackson.

