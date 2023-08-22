Top 10 Goal Scorers in Europe’s Major Leagues Since The 2020s

The 2020s have ushered in a new era of footballing talent, with the scoring charts in Europe’s major leagues now dominated by a fresh generation of players.

Here’s a closer look at the top 10 goal scorers in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, La Liga, and Serie A since the beginning of the decade:

10. Lionel Messi – 64 Goals

Despite a slower pace in recent years, Messi’s move to PSG from Barcelona saw him acclimate quickly to Ligue 1, showcasing his scoring prowess with 16 goals and 16 assists in the 2022-23 season.

9. Lautaro Martinez – 67 Goals

The Argentinian striker has been consistently impressive, contributing to Inter’s success with back-to-back 21-goal Serie A seasons.

8. Cristiano Ronaldo – 69 Goals

Although Ronaldo’s illustrious European career came to an end when he moved to Al-Nassr in 2022, he continued to find the back of the net with 69 league goals in his final three seasons.

7. Mohamed Salah – 75 Goals

Liverpool’s Egyptian King, Salah’s remarkable consistency, has earned him the Premier League Golden Boot three times in six full seasons.

6. Harry Kane – 78 Goals

Despite Tottenham’s struggles, Kane showcased his world-class abilities with 30 goals in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

5. Karim Benzema – 78 Goals

A loyal servant to Real Madrid, Benzema departed as the Ballon d’Or holder after a career-best 44-goal season in 2021-22.

4. Ciro Immobile – 79 Goals

Immobile’s consistent Serie A performances earned him the Capocannoniere award four times, establishing him as a top goalscorer.

3. Kylian Mbappe – 92 Goals

PSG’s all-time leading scorer at just 24, Mbappe continues to impress, with 91 of his 164 Ligue 1 goals coming in the past three and a half seasons.

2. Erling Haaland – 100 Goals

Haaland’s explosive start saw him break records in both the Bundesliga and Premier League, making him one of Europe’s brightest young talents at only 23.

1. Robert Lewandowski – 114 Goals

Lewandowski’s incredible form saw him claim the European Golden Shoe twice and maintain his goal-scoring prowess even after moving to Barcelona.

Vincent94 (

)