Top 10 Defensive Midfielders In The World Right Now

The role of the holding midfielder, often referred to as the defensive midfielder, has historically been overshadowed by the flashy attacking players in football. However, times are changing, and the importance of this position is finally getting recognition. Today, 365sportinfo brings you the top 10 holding midfielders in Europe, key players who have been crucial in shaping the game for their respective teams.

10. Fabinho – Liverpool:

Fabinho’s arrival at Liverpool in 2018 transformed them into title contenders. A versatile and skillful defensive midfielder, Fabinho possesses excellent ball control and reading of the game. Despite a dip in form, he remains a vital asset for the team, contributing to their successes in both the Champions League and the Premier League.

9. Marcelo Brozovic – Al Nassr:

Part of Croatia’s formidable midfield trio, Brozovic’s work at the base has been pivotal for both his country and Inter Milan. With an impressive ability to retain possession and win back the ball, he is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in world

8. Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle United:

Bruno Guimarães has been a revelation for Newcastle United since joining from Lyon in 2022. Combining steel with exceptional vision, he has transformed the team’s midfield and will be an exciting player to watch in the Champions League next season.

7. Marco Veratti – PSG:

Marco Veratti’s ability to cover vast areas in midfield has been instrumental in allowing PSG’s attacking talents to shine. While some may have questioned his decision to stay in Ligue 1, Veratti’s exceptional dribbling and ball distribution make him a top-class holding midfielder

6. Eduardo Camavinga – Real Madrid:

At just 20 years old, Camavinga has already shown immense promise. Having joined Real Madrid in 2021, he is expected to be the long-term replacement for Casemiro. His ability to dictate play from the base of the midfield makes him a key asset for the team’s future.

5. Frenkie de Jong – Barcelona:

Replacing Sergio Busquets is no easy task, but Frenkie de Jong has embraced the challenge at Barcelona. A crucial player in their La Liga triumph, De Jong excels in evading tight spaces and initiating attacks, making him a key figure in Barcelona’s rebuild.

4. Declan Rice – Arsenal:

A standout performer for both West Ham and the English national team, Declan Rice has been exceptional in his defensive duties. His consistent form has garnered a big-money move to arsenal could be on the horizon for this talented English midfielder.

3. Casemiro – Manchester United:

Having been a stalwart for Real Madrid, Casemiro’s move to Manchester United has seen him continue his world-class performances. His game-reading ability and underrated passing have made him a vital cog in Erik Ten Hag’s team.

2. Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich:

Transitioning from full-back to defensive midfield, Kimmich has excelled with Bayern Munich. His excellent passing range and composure on the ball have been instrumental in Bayern’s continued dominance in the Bundesliga

1. Rodri – Manchester City:

At the pinnacle of our list is Rodri, Manchester City’s treble-winning holding midfielder. He has been the heartbeat of the team, orchestrating play with his unmatched passing skills and chipping in with crucial goals when needed.

The holding midfielder position is finally receiving the recognition it deserves, as these top 10 anchormen in Europe showcase their incredible skill sets. From controlling play to breaking up opposition attacks, these players play a crucial role in their teams’ successes. As the game evolves, holding midfielders will continue to be the unsung heroes who shape the course of football matches

