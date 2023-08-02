As the Premier League’s transfer window draws to a close, football fans eagerly await the arrival of their new signings. Every season, millions of pounds are spent on new players, and expectations are sky-high. However, not all transfers turn out to be successful. In this blog post, we’re going to look at the top 10 biggest transfer flops in Premier League history.

Roberto Soldado

The Spanish striker arrived at White Hart Lane with a big reputation, having scored 81 goals in four seasons with Valencia. However, his time at Tottenham was a huge disappointment, with just seven league goals in two seasons.

Fernando Torres

After scoring 81 league goals in 142 games for Liverpool, Fernando Torres made a shock move to Chelsea for a record-breaking fee of £50 million. However, he never recaptured his form at Stamford Bridge and only managed 20 goals in 110 appearances.

Jo

In 2008, Manchester City spent a whopping £18 million on Brazilian striker Jo. However, he failed to impress in his one and only season, scoring just one league goal.

Winston Bogarde

Dutch defender Winston Bogarde joined Chelsea on a free transfer in 2000. Despite his big wages, he made just nine appearances in four seasons, and famously stated, “I’m not moving. Why should I leave? It’s not my fault I’m being paid a lot of money.”

Juan Sebastian Veron

Argentine midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron was one of the best players in Europe when Manchester United signed him for £28.1 million in 2001. However, he never settled in England and only played 51 league games in two seasons.

Ali Dia

Ali Dia is widely regarded as one of the worst signings in Premier League history. In 1996, he convinced Southampton manager Graeme Souness that he was the cousin of football legend George Weah and was subsequently handed a one-month contract. However, he was exposed as a fraud and made just one disastrous appearance before being released.

Andriy Shevchenko

Ukrainian striker Andriy Shevchenko was one of the deadliest finishers in Europe when he joined Chelsea for £30.8 million in 2006. However, he struggled to adapt to the Premier League and scored just nine league goals in two seasons.

Eliaquim Mangala

In 2014, Manchester City broke their transfer record to sign French defender Eliaquim Mangala for £42 million. However, he struggled to adjust to English football and was eventually sent out on loan before being sold for a fraction of his original fee.

Memphis Depay

Signed by Manchester United in 2015 for a fee of £31 million, Depay arrived in England with a reputation as one of the most promising young talents in European football. Unfortunately for United fans, he failed to live up to the hype and was eventually sold to Lyon for just £16 million.

Angel Di Maria

Di Maria arrived at Manchester United in 2014 for a club-record fee of £59.7 million, but the Argentine winger struggled to settle in England and was sold to Paris Saint-Germain just one year later. Despite flashes of brilliance, Di Maria’s time at United was largely forgettable.

