Tools that should always be in your car

Having a well-equipped toolbox in your car is essential for handling unexpected situations on the road. Here are some tools that MechanicBase recommends you should always have in your car.

Spare Tire, Jack, and Lug Wrench: A flat tire can occur anytime, so having a functional spare tire, a jack to lift the car, and a lug wrench to remove and tighten lug nuts is crucial for changing a tire.

Jumper Cables: A dead car battery can leave you stranded. Jumper cables allow you to jump-start your vehicle using another car’s battery.

Basic Toolkit: A basic toolkit should include essential tools like a set of wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, and an adjustable wrench. These tools can be useful for minor repairs or adjustments.

Tire Pressure Gauge: Maintaining proper tire pressure is important for safety and fuel efficiency. A tire pressure gauge allows you to check the tire pressure and add air when needed.

Emergency Triangle or Reflective Vest: These items increase your visibility and warn other drivers when you’re stopped on the side of the road, reducing the risk of accidents.

Flashlight: A flashlight comes in handy during nighttime breakdowns or when you need to inspect your vehicle in low-light conditions.

Duct Tape and Zip Ties: These versatile items can temporarily fix or secure loose parts until you reach a mechanic or repair shop.

First Aid Kit: A well-stocked first aid kit can help you provide immediate care for minor injuries sustained during an accident or on-road emergencies.

