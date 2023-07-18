“Too Many Young Girls Out There Trying To Beat The Fast Lane And Following Yahoo Boys” Toyin Lawani

Nigerian celebrity stylist and socialite, Toyin Lawani has used her Instagram post to lament the rate at which young ladies have been living reckless lifestyles while also advising parents to guide their children to the right path. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she disclosed that too many young girls are trying to beat the fast lane by dating Yahoo boys.

She stated that some young ladies now fancy traveling to different locations and wearing designer clothes just to show off on social media. She insisted that these sorts of lifestyles have cut short the destinies of some young ladies. She advised parents to guide their children to the right path, saying that the fake lifestyles have to stop now.

In the statement she made on her Instagram story, she said, “Too many young girls out there trying to beat the fast lane and following Yahoo boys. See how they are cutting your destiny short, this fake life syndrome is getting out of hand. Parents, pull your children’s ears and guide their path, this is enough for God’s sake.”

Toyin Lawani has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

