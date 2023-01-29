Tonye Cole Is Intentionally Avoiding Campaigning For Bola Tinubu In Rivers State – APC PCC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State has blasted the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, of not playing his role as the leaders of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State.

In a press conference that was released by the APC Presidential Campaign Council of Rivers State, Tonye Cole was accused of intentionally not wanting to campaign for Bola Tinubu in Rivers State.

The APC PCC challenged Tonye Cole to prove them wrong by showing evidence of any radio or television advertisement which he sponsored on behalf of Bola Tinubu. The APC PCC, Rivers State chapter, went on to urge Tonye Cole to provide any banner that shows picture of him and Bola Tinubu together.

The APC PCC accused Tonye Cole of bring ashamed of campaigning for Bola Tinubu. Speaking further, Tonye Cole was equally accused of not mentioning Bola Tinubu in his campaigns because he believes that those persons who does not support Bola Tinubu in Rivers State will vote for him in the governorship election.

