Tony Okocha:If Wike From PDP Could Support APC to Win, Why Can’t APC Reward The Man That Helped Them

Former Chief of Staff in the Rivers State Government, Chief Tony Okocha, has expressed his opinion that if Nyesom Wike, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was able to assist the All Progressives Congress (APC) in winning the 2023 election, then the APC should acknowledge his contributions and offer him a reward. Okocha shared this viewpoint during an interview with journalists in Abuja.

During the interview, Okocha revealed that Wike provided significant material and financial support to the election campaign, specifically to ensure the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He further claimed that without Wike’s assistance, the outcome could have favored Peter Obi, a candidate from a different party.

In his own words, Tony Okocha stated that neither his former employer, former Governor Rotimi Amaechi, nor Senator Magnus Abe and their respective teams supported Tinubu. He emphasized that the incompetence of the PDP played a crucial role in the electoral landscape of Rivers State. Okocha specifically pointed out Nyesom Wike as the master manipulator who wielded significant influence as the Governor of the state at that time.

According to him: “If Wike, who was a member of the PDP, could support the APC and contribute significantly to their victory, then why is it that the APC, after winning, cannot also reward the man who played a crucial role in Tinubu’s election in Rivers State?

“He (Wike) played a significant role, accounting for 70 percent or more, in making Tinubu’s election in Rivers State a reality.”- he stated.

Source: The Nation paper

