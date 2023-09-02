NEWS

Tony Elumelu Reacts To Claim That He Is Being Considered For Appointment As CBN Governor

Tony Elumelu has recently reacted to a report that he is being considered for appointment as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Recall, Godwin Emiefiele who happens to be the ex governor of CBN was suspended and arrested at his home in Lagos by the State Security Service (SSS). He was accused of conspiracy and procurement fraud.

In June, a member of the All Progressive Congress, Imran Muhammad, revealed that Tony Elumelu, the UBA Chairperson, was being considered by the President for appointment as the CBN Governor.

Tony Elumelu who is known to have strong ties with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, debunked the news as he described the news to be false. In his words, “Lol. No, please this is false news.” He made this known in his micro blogging site.

Tony Elumelu, ever since he emerged as the UBA Chairperson, has been making waves all thanks to his dedication and commitment to work.

Source: Premium Times Official X Handle.

