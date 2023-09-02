Tony Elumelu denies being lined up as next CBN governor to be appointed by Tinubu

Tony Elumelu has responded to rumors suggesting that he is being considered for the position of Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Following the suspension of Godwin Emefiele in June, Folashodun Shonubi has been serving as the acting Governor of the CBN. However, upon assuming office, President Tinubu expressed his intention to clean house at the CBN, Guardian Nigeria reports.

Tony Elumelu, a Nigerian billionaire, has dismissed the speculation regarding his potential appointment as the next CBN Governor. In a post on his official X(formerly Twitter) account on Friday, August 1, 2023, Elumelu categorically labeled the claim as ” false news. “

Elumelu and President Tinubu share a seemingly amicable relationship. On March 7, 2023, just six days after being declared the winner of the presidential election, Tinubu visited Elumelu at his residence. In a video that went viral, Elumelu can be seen enthusiastically hailing Tinubu as ” The last man standing! “

Tinubu responded with a broad smile and warmly embraced Elumelu, who had opened his arms in welcome. During the visit, Tinubu was accompanied by his son, Seyi. Elumelu took a moment to acknowledge Seyi and express his admiration for Tinubu, stating, ” Seyi, you must be very proud of your father, just as he is proud of you. He’ s a good man. “

Additionally, Elumelu recently visited Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Following a closed- door meeting, Elumelu spoke to journalists, describing their discussion as ” private” while praising Tinubu’ s policies.

He expressed encouragement for the bold decisions taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and expressed hope that Nigerians would ultimately benefit from these decisions, as they are aimed at improving the lives of the Nigerian people.

With the series of link-ups between Tinubu and Elumelu, many thought he would picked by the President as the next CBN Gov, considering his high knowledge in the field.

