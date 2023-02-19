Tonto Dikeh apologies to her political party

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Celebrities often trend in nigeria for one reason or the other. Their lives are like an open book for everyone to read.

Nigerian actress and celebrity Tonto Dikeh has tendered an unreserved apology to the governorship candidate of the ADC in Rivers State and her supporters.

This was because of the backlash that followed her recent quarrels with her ex-husband.

She took to her Instagram handle on Saturday to ask for pardon. Tonto Dikeh and her ex-husband Prince Olakunle Churchill began trading words on social media after Churchill penned an emotional letter to their son.

Although she said that she owned no one an apology for reacting to Churchill the way that she did, she felt bad that her reaction is hurting her party.

The ADC governorship candidate Tonte had picked the Nollywood star to become his deputy governorship candidate.

Since then the duo have been going about campaigning while Tonto Dikeh continued to maintain her strong social media presence.

She has since divorced her ex-husband but they often have a fight on social media over their son who is now all grown up.

