Tompolo’s Director of 50mindstions detained by EFCC

In a statement released today, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) has raised concerns over the illegal detention of its Executive Director of 50mindstions and Technical, Captain Warredi Enisuouh, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

TSSNL, a security surveillance company owned by ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, stated that Captain Enisuouh was coordinating an operation in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, aimed at busting a major oil thief when he was invited to the EFCC’s office on January 19th.

According to the company, upon arrival at the EFCC’s office, Captain Enisuoh was asked to disclose the sources of his intelligence. When he refused to do so, the EFCC reportedly detained him. TSSNL has expressed concern over the detention, claiming that it is illegal and unjustified.

When contacted for comment, the Spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, stated that he was unaware of the arrest of Captain Enisuouh by the anti-graft agency. The situation remains under investigation and updates will be provided as they become available.

