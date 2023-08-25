Tolu Ogunlesi Shares BAT Statement From NBA Meeting About Filling Vacant Spaces At The Supreme Court
Tolu Ogunlesi, one of the special assistants to former president, Muhammadu Buhari on Media, has shared the statement made by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu about filing some vacant spaces at the supreme court
The president made the statement during a meeting with members of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA. At the meeting, several issues affecting the judicial system were highlighted and effectively discussed
The president, while speaking about getting more hands at the supreme court said that it can only be done when the justices return from holiday
He said most of them are currently on holiday and when they return, his administration will take a look at what they currently have before deciding on the next step to take
Tolu Ogunlesi has now taken to his official Twitter page to share the statement of the president and there have been some reactions from social media users
