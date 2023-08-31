Tolu Ogunlesi Reacts As Dave Umahi Says Anyone Who Wants To Build Federal Road Will Get Approval In 1hr

Tolu Ogunlesi, an All Progressive Congress APC, chieftain and one of the aides of former president, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the statement of former governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi about giving approval to anyone who wants to build federal roads

The minister of works recently stated that anyone who seeks to build any federal road, would get the approval in less than one hour.

The statement made by the former governor of Ebonyi state has attracted series of comments

Reacting, Tolu Ogunlesi said that things do not work the way Umahi has put it

He said he doesn’t know about states but it won’t work that way at the federal level

He said the honourable minister cannot grant approvals to build federal roads without due process from ICRC, BPP and the FEC

He said that is the exact way it is

Kindly read part of his post below

What do you have to say?

Bodeblogs (

)