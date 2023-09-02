NEWS

Tolu Ogunlesi Reacts After Tinubu Instructed All Ambassadors To Return To Nigeria Before Oct 31

Tolu Ogunlesi, an All progress Congress, APC chieftain and aide to former president Muhammadu Buhari has reacted after the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Instructed all ambassadors to return to Abuja within 60 days

According to the report which was made available on THIS DAY, the president instructed all career and non career ambassadors to return to Abuja, Nigeria before October 31, 2023

The report, after it surfaced, has been generating lots of reactions from Nigerians

However, One of the people who have reacted to the report is the All Progressive Congress chieftain

According to a post that he shared on his verified Twitter page on Saturday, he said that the directive was given to all the ambassadors and they have 60 days to wind down their work

He wrote ” They have 60 days to wind down their work and are expected to return to Nigeria latest Oct 31, 2023

