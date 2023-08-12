Token Allowance: Ningi confirms N2m sent to Senators, Condemns Akpabio

According to the Daily Trust, Senator Abdul Ningi, the representative of Bauchi Central senatorial district, disclosed that some of his fellow Senators have received the 2 million naira holiday allowance.

During the end of the plenary session on Monday, Senate President Godswill Akpabio mistakenly made a statement regarding this development.

“While a token has been disbursed to our respective bank accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly to ensure that everyone enjoys their holidays,” he said. He was unaware that the proceedings were being broadcast live.

His statement provoked a response from Nigerians, with many condemning it as insensitivity, particularly when the masses were grappling with poverty. Several days after Akpabio’s statement, the PDP Senator verified that certain lawmakers had indeed received the token.

He revealed this during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today. “My account is yet to receive any money. I’ve heard that certain individuals received 2 million naira. Hopefully, I might receive it when they sort out their matters,” he stated.

He also criticized Akpabio’s statement, describing it as unparalleled. “In instances like these, if they do arise, you don’t publicize them the way he did”.

“I believe this poses a significant embarrassment to the Senate President on a personal level and to the institution of the National Assembly. He should have delved deeper into explaining the purpose of the allowances.

How were these allowances determined? Who was responsible for issuing them? Are they part of our compensation?”

“I am uncertain as to what 2 million would do during a vacation. I struggle to grasp the reason behind this money”. “They must receive clarity about it, given that legislators do not typically receive recess allowances,” he said.

