Today’s News:NEC To Ratify Ganduje’s Appointment Today;N8,000 Palliative Is An Insult To NGNS—NLC

NEC To Ratify Ganduje’s Appointment Today

The National Caucus of the governing party, All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday perfected moves to clear legal hurdles to pave way for the emergence of the immediate past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, as national chairman of the governing council.

Ganduje’s appointment as national chairman, LEADERSHIP gathered, will be ratified alongside that of spokesperson of the 9th Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, as the national secretary today at the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting billed to hold today at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

It was learnt that at its meeting at the presidential last night, the national caucus of the governing party mandated the party’s leadership to work out modalities to clear all legal hurdles impeding the smooth takeover of the former governor as national chairman today.

According to sources who should know, the caucus chaired by the party’s leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said it is conscious of some legal and constitutional obstacles, which might serve as bottlenecks to the realisation of Ganduje’s leadership.

The caucus was directed to do away with such impediments that might lead to legal action against Ganduje’s leadership.

N8,000 Palliative Is An Insult To Nigerians— NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has described as an “insult to Nigerians” the plan of the federal government to disburse N8000 palliative to vulnerable and low-income households in the country.

The National Chairman of the union, Joe Ajaero, disclosed this in his message to workers during a protest on Wednesday in Abuja.

“N8,000 palliative to households: An insult to Nigerians. We call on FG, to implement people centred agreements reached with organised labour,” the NLC leader said.

Amidst effort to cushion the hardship of the removal of petroleum subsidy in the country, President Bola Tinubu had asked the National Assembly to approve an $800 million loan for palliative and other purposes in the country.

Mr Tinubu also said that 12 million low-income households would receive N8,000 monthly for six months from the loan that is being sourced to ameliorate the hardship induced by the removal of subsidy on petrol.

The president’s plan has been criticised by many citizens who, among other concerns, claimed the amount is not sustainable and cannot complement the inflationary pressures in the country.

Many citizens have also expressed worry over “accountability and transparency” mechanisms surrounding the disbursement process.

Osinbajo: Why I Stayed Away From APC Caucus Meeting

The immediate past Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has clarified why he missed the caucus meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a letter of apology, addressed to the acting APC chairman, Abubakar Kyari, Osinbajo, he said he was busy with international duties abroad before he received the invitation to the meeting.

The former VP, however, reaffirmed his commitment to the ruling party, saying that he cancelled some of his engagements abroad to be attend the two previously scheduled caucus meetings of the party which were later postponed.

He expressed his fidelity to the party and his availability for future meetings and activities.

Osinbajo, estranged ally of President Bola Tinubu, was up against the president in the presidential primary of the ruling party.

ECOWAS Gears Up For Military Action In Niger

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, said yesterday the militaries of West African countries are set to restore democracy in Niger Republic head-on.

He said the decisions would send a strong message about the military’s commitment to democracy, intolerance for unconstitutional change of government, and dedication to regional stability.

Musa said this at the extraordinary meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff (CCDS) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at the Defence Headquarters Abuja.

The Nigerien military on 26 July overthrew a democratically elected president, Mohamed Banzoum.

The action was condemned by ECOWAS leadership, which had given the juntas seven days to reinstate the president.

Musa, who is also the President of the ECOWAS Committee of CDS, said the coup d’etat in Niger has called for their collective attention and a united response, which must be faced head-on.

The CDS said: “We must face the challenges of restoring democratic governance in Niger head-on, drawing on our shared experiences, wisdom and collective resolve. Our decisions will have far-reaching implications for the ECOWAS region. ECOWAS’ strength lies in unity, shared values and commitment to democracy, peace and prosperity.

