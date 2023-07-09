Today’s News:Buhari’s Ministers Were Most Powerful—Kokori;Lagos Not Igboland We’re Visitors—Iwuan

Buhari’s Ministers Were Most Powerful—Kokori

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

Chief Frank Kokori is a former General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, and a notable and vocal figure in the struggle for June 12. In this interview, Kokori speaks on the removal of petrol subsidy, insecurity and expectations from President Bola Tinubu among other issues of national importance. Excerpts:

You have been a strong advocate of true federalism in the country. What do you expect from President Bola Tinubu in this regard?

After a year, he should start thinking seriously about it. Nigeria should go true federalism. Actually, that is one of the anchors of Afenifere. If Tinubu does not do that, then he has betrayed the people and he will lose his base in the South-West, South-East, South-South and even the Middle Belt.

People who don’t know him are youths who felt every old man is a thief in Nigeria, so Peter Obi took advantage of it. I always tell people, Peter Obi is not a socialist; he is not even a liberal socialist. Peter Obi is a capitalist, so how Labour nominated a capitalist to be their flag bearer, we don’t know. Nigeria is a strange country.

Insecurity has continued to be a challenge in the country. Having appointed new Service Chiefs and IGP, what further steps do you think the President should take to tackle the problem?

Lagos Not Igboland, We’re Visitors —Iwuanyanwu

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

President General of apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, is in Lagos for a three-day visit during which he will meet with Igbo leaders and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to address issues affecting Igbo in the economic capital of the country.

In an interview after one of the engagements with Igbo leaders in Ikoyi, on Wednesday, he spoke on issues around his emergence as Ohanaeze leader, his agenda for Igbo, the blowing wind of insecurity in the South-East and how the Federal Government can arrest it among others.

On issues surrounding his election as

Ohanaeze leader

Some months ago I was elected leader of all Igbo, which is the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Frankly speaking, at over 80 years, it was a very difficult thing for me to accept, although I saw that my people were very passionate about having me serve them. All the leaders came to me expressing their support and confidence in me. All the five governors of the South-East also came to me saying they were with me.

Photo Credit:Google

I’ll Join Govt Negotiation Team if Tinubu Calls me – Sheikh Gumi

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

A renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has expressed readiness to join the negotiation team of President Bola Tinubu’s government if he is invited.

Sheikh Gumi disclosed this while speaking in an interview with Trust TV on Saturday

Recall that, at the height of banditry in the North West during the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, Gumi played mediatory role and brought out many Fulani armed militia from the bushes before the project was abandoned.

When asked, if he would accept should President Tinubu call him to continue from where stopped, Gumi simply said, “Yes.”

He said, “You see, it is not only establishing contact, it is about confidence. We have built a bridge of confidence, not just contact. I think this is the time to come down and put everything on the table. But let the approach be holistic. That is my advice to the security chiefs.

“It is not only me. I know experts in this area who have gone and met them. We are all talking together, we are putting a blueprint. It has to be holistic.

12 Killed In Fresh Attacks On Plateau Communities

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Residents of Farinkasa Kerana and Sabon Gari communities in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State were on Sunday thrown into mourning following fresh attacks by gunmen which left 12 persons dead

A grieving resident, Mathew Habila, who confirmed the incidents to The PUNCH in Jos on Sunday said the victims were killed in their houses on Saturday night

He lamented that the gunmen also set many houses on fire leaving the two communities deserted.

Habila said ” We have our people killed again in another attack last night. This time,12 People were killed with several others injured, and many houses were burned by Fulani Militia at Farinkasa Kerana and Sabon gari communities in Mangu Districts of Mangu Local government.

The incidents happened at about 10:30 pm 08/07/2023”

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Alabo Alfred to comment on the incidents proved abortive as his phone lines were switched off when contacted by our correspondent.

Kwaha (

)