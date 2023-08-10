Today’s News: Why Nigeria Needs Leader Like Obi – Chike Obidigbo; Niger Crisis Requires Public Diplomacy – Mohammad Sanusi

Why Nigeria Needs Leader Like Peter Obi–Dr. Obidigbo

Dr. Chike Obidigbo, a former governorship aspirant in Anambra State and an Industrialist is one man who believes that Nigeria has all it takes to be a developed and prosperous nation if not for the stranglehold of the colonialists and the naive corrupt tendencies of the political class. In this interview, he talks about the need for men of character and vision to take the leadership of the nation and rescue it from lacklustre state.

Analysts are of the opinion that Nigeria has not made significant progress over the years despite its enormous potentials. Do you also share this view?

Nigeria is never a nation. It was Awolowo that aptly described Nigeria as a mere geographical expression. We cannot grow or develop with the way we are. There was no day people came together and decided in Nigeria that they should now become a nation or country. It was never decided and that tells you that what we have in Nigeria is an assemblage of groups of very independent people by the British and they did this specifically for their own benefits. As long as the British benefits from such contraption, you don’t expect development because it was not intended to be so. There will be no development in the real sense of it because Nigeria is not free and truly independent. It is a continuous game of who dominates who, a continuous fight, there is a lot of in-fighting and this infighting is instigated because so long as Nigeria is not united as one, there won’t be decision making that will affect the true development of this country. It is not our making because we are in serious bondage and it will continue. Unfortunately for us, those people who are in a position to do something about it are the people that are benefiting from the mess and because of the shortsightedness of the black man, they will never see anything wrong in what they are doing. Until Nigeria gets to that level where people at the decision making level have the interest of the people at heart, we are going nowhere.

Niger Crisis Requires Public Diplomacy _Sanusi

The 14th Emir of Kano, Mohammad Sanusi last night said that the current crisis in Niger Republic requires public diplomacy which should not be left to government alone.

Sanusi stated this while speaking to journalists after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The former Emir of Kano, who arrived at the State House about 8:25 pm, said that he came to brief President Tinubu on his discussions with the leaders of military junta that overthrew the democratically elected government.

According to him, “I came to brief him on the details of my discussions with leaders of Niger.

“We’ll continue to do our best to bring the two parties together to improve understanding. This is the time public diplomacy, it’s not a matter that we leave to governments, all Nigerians, all Nigeriens need to be involved to find a solution that works for Africa, a solution that works for Niger that works for Nigeria and a solution that works for humanity.”

Asked to respond to the reports that he took the initiative by himself and not government’s delegation, he said.

Gunmen Raze Ex-lawmaker’s House In Imo

Unidentified gunmen, Wednesday, razed the residence of former member of House of Representatives, Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso, in Imo State.

Alagbaoso had represented Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency in the Green Chambers for 12 years.

A source in the community said the gunmen, who stormed the residence in Ihitenansa, Orsu Local Government Area, ensured it was razed before leaving.

While the former lawmaker was not at home when the gunmen stormed, his security man who succeeded in escaping, was said to have been injured.

The incident has thrown the community into panic and apprehension.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the attack, said investigation had been launched.

“The Commissioner of Police condemned this dastardly act in totality and has ordered an intensive manhunt for the arsonist. More so, Optimal Security tives of the Joint task force have been deployed in Orsu to prevent similar occurrence.

Don’t Provoke Us With Non-Confirmation Of El-Rufai–AYCF

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has faulted the non-confirmation of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai as minister.

AYCF said the Senate should not test the patience of northern youths by confirming El-Rufai’s nomination.

A statement by AYCF President, Yerima Shettima, said northerners feel humiliated by the news.

He said El-Rufai’s non-confirmation was an attempt to deny the north fair representation in Tinubu’s cabinet.

According to Shettima: “We regret to note that the targeting of Nasir El-Rufai for such irreverent treatment is part of a wider agenda being pursued by certain dubious political interests to deny the north and the younger generation of Nigerians fair representation in the coming cabinet.

“We consider it deceptive for the Senate to give security checks as reason for not confirming El-Rufai because it is common knowledge that the ministerial nomination list passed through security scrutiny before getting to the Senate.

