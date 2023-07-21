Today’s News: Uphold INEC’s Submission, I Won In 21 States, Atiku Tells Court; Akeredolu Is Hale, Hearty, Says wife

Uphold INEC’s Submission, I Won In 21 States, Atiku Tells Court

Photo Credit:Nigerian Tribune

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has asked the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to uphold the submission by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that he won 21 states in the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar made the request in his final written address in support of his joint petition with the PDP, challenging the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winner of the presidential election.

In the final written address filed on July 20 by his lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), Atiku Abubakar said INEC’s assertion that he won in 21 states of the Federation was neither disputed, retracted, debunked nor claimed to be an error through the proceedings of the Court so far.

INEC had, in its response to Atiku Abubakar’s petition asserted that the PDP presidential candidate won 21 States of the Federation in the February 25 presidential election.

The 21 states listed by INEC as having been won by Atiku and PDP are Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Osun, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.

The former Vice President said, since INEC, which, in its averments claimed that he won 21 states and did not rebut the assertion throughout the proceedings, the Court should proceed to uphold the declaration.

The final written address reads in part, “Very importantly, the 1st Respondent (INEC) which conducted the election made an open admission in paragraph 18 of its Reply to the Petition, where it unequivocally stated thus:

“The 1st Respondent further avers that in compliance with extant laws and regulations, it diligently discharged its duties when it collated the 1st Petitioner’s (Atiku) scores at the election which aggregates to 6,984,520 winning only 21 States to wit: Adamawa, Akwa Ibom. Bauchi. Bavelsa. Borno, Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina. Kebbi. Kogi. Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Osun, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara.

Akeredolu Is Hale, Hearty_ Wife

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The wife of the Ondo state governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has posted the picture of herself with the husband on his birthday.

She shared the picture on Facebook with the caption “Aketi dey kampe, victory for us” literally meaning the governor is well okay.

Photo Credit:Google

I’m Enjoying God’s Favour — Akeredolu

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that despite his indisposition, he still enjoying God’s divine favour

Recall that the governor has been on medical leave since June, this year.

The medical leave has been extended following doctors’ advice

A short message, he posted on his Facebook page reads: “Which of the Favour of the Lord can I deny? Chapter 67. To God be the Laud, Honour and Glory!!!

Meanwhile, the Acting Governor, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa and his wife Seun have described the governor as an inspirational leader.

In his birthday message to the governor, Ayedatiwa said that ” Arakunrin, you are

a visionary and a true inspiration to me and all of us who follow your footsteps in service and leadership.

” Even in the face of daunting challenges, you have remained steadfast in your commitment to good governance and the wellbeing of our people.

” You are a strong, confident leader and politician who is so devoted, dedicated, and puts in so much selfless efforts that deserve at least one day to sit back and revel in all of your accomplishments and imprints on our dear State and country, and your birthday is the perfect day for doing just that.

Tinubu Seeks Change In Military Doctrine, Practice

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

President Bola Tinubu on Friday in Kaduna, said Nigeria and the neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad region must display courage in reforming their military doctrine and practices.

The President noted that the change in tactics had become necessary because the countries in the region were battling a “mobile and elusive irregular force” that disregarded established rules of warfare.

Tinubu was speaking at the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, in Kaduna state.

The President pointed out that the adversaries facing countries in the sub-region were not conventional armies engaging in traditional battlefield warfare.

The Nigerian leader, who encouraged African countries to work together against common threats, acknowledged the multinational efforts of Nigeria, Cameroon, the Niger Republic, and Chad to bring peace to the Lake Chad region.

He reinforced his message that the collaboration should serve as a commendable example to be emulated and improved on wherever necessary.

”We must also be brave enough to reform military doctrine and practice. We do not face a conventional army on the traditional field of battle. No, we contend against mobile, elusive irregular forces that disdain the normal rules of warfare.

El_Zaxks (

)