Today’s News: Tinubu’s Ministerial List Uninspiring – LP; Ministerial Nominees: Shehu Sani Urges Senators Not To Confirm El-Rufai

Tinubu’s Ministerial List Uninspiring_Labour Party

The Labour Party has said there was nothing inspiring about the list submitted by President Ahmed Tinubu, to the Senate for confirmation as ministers/ members of the Federal Executive Council.

National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Obiora Ifoh, explained that names on the list confirmed fears that the Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress administration, was ill-prepared for the task of governance.

In a statement he signed in Abuja, on Sunday, the LP Spokesman also declared his party’s intention to seek legal counsel on the legality or otherwise of the President’s decision to submit the ministerial list in piecemeal.

He decalred that the list as forwarded to the Senate and unveiled on Thursday, “completely shattered” the expectations of Nigerians.

Ifoh said, “Nigerians expected more quality, character, dynamic, and resulted-oriented Nigerians to be on that list, but what we saw is a recycling of some failed and clueless politicians who have contributed to bringing Nigeria to its parlous condition.

“Some of these nominees played prominent anti-democratic roles in the previous administration, particularly since 2015, which saw the APC government fail in all its promises to Nigerians.

“We also saw ‘Prependal’ politics in full swing where mainly the cronies and lackeys of the APC national leader were selected for a reward for servitude and blind discipleship.

Shehu Sani Urges Senators not to confirm El-Rufai

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has urged Senators of the 10th Assembly not to confirm the former governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai as Minister.

In a statement he issued on Sunday and made to journalists, the ex-lawmaker expressed surprise that El-Rufai’s name reflected on the list as a ministerial nominee despite his obvious religious colouration that is dangerous to the unity of the nation.

He enjoined the three senators from Kaduna State to rise in honour and resist the confirmation and approval of the former governor for the sake of posterity of the nation.

Senator Sani reminded Senators to respect the Senator Abubakar Sodangi Committee which banned El-Rufai from holding public office.

The statement read: “The Senate should uphold and respect the 2008 Senator Sodangi Committee that barred him from holding public office.

Particularly, the three senators from Kaduna State; they must categorically and unambiguously reject Elrufai’s nomination.

“Silence is a great disservice and betrayal to the people of Kaduna State, who have suffered under his eight years of tyranny and persecution.

Tinubu Gathers ECOWAS Leaders In Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently presiding over an Extraordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is coming on the heels of the coup d’etat in the Republic of Niger, which has upset the constitutional political leadership in the West Africa country.

There have been widespread condemnation of the military coup in the West African country from the U.S, the EU , the UN, the AU and ECOWAS.

The Commander of Niger’s Presidential Guards, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, on Friday, declared himself the Head of a Transitional Government after his soldiers took President Mohamed Bazoum into custody on Wednesday.

Among leaders of members-states who were at the State House Conference Center are President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, Alassane Ouattara of Cote D’Ivoire and Faure Gnassingbe of Togo.

Others are Presidents Macky Sall of Senegal, Patrice Talon of Benin, Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, while Cape Varde and Liberia are being represented by the Foreign Affairs Ministers.

Be Patient With Tinubu, Things’ll Get Better, Jigawa Gov Begs Nigerians

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi on Saturday pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with the reform policies of President Bola Tinubu, saying there will be positive outcomes in the future.

Namadi made the remarks while delivering a speech at an event organized by businessmen of Hadejia descent in Kano.

The governor stated that the president means well for the country and success will certainly be achieved if Nigerians play their roles as citizens and will be the beneficiaries of the subsidy withdrawal as well as other policies.

“The Presidency of Bola Ahmad Tinubu means well for Nigeria, what it requires is understanding and support of Nigerians, because soon they will turn to be the real beneficiaries of the subsidy removals and other perceived tight policies” he stated.

The Governor who was honored by the group led by the National President of the Harmonized Traders Association, Dr Bature AbdulAziz and business mogul Salisu Sambajo insisted that President Tinubu should be supported by Nigerians to actualized his missions.

