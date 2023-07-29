Today’s News: Tinubu Not Yet Nigeria’s President – Archbishop Onaiyekan; Ministerial List: Big Disappointment – Shehu Sani

Archbishop Onaiyekan’s verdict: Tinubu Not Yet Nigeria’s President

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

The former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in this interview with Saturday Sun, also said Tinubu is obviously labouring under a very serious liability of questionable legitimacy.

In an interview with AIDOGHIE PAULINUS in Abuja, Onaiyekan x-rayed the fight against insecurity, war against corruption and the fixing of the nation’s economy, among other issues, giving a damning verdict that “we are still where we have been for the past ten years.”

Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has said that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is not yet Nigeria’s President until the courts have finished their job and declare who is Nigeria’s president.

What are your views on the activities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since assumption of office?

Honestly, it is difficult to have any views on the activities of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since in my own opinion, he is not yet our president until the courts have finished their job and declare who is our president. He is obviously labouring under a very serious liability of questionable legitimacy.

Ministerial List: Big Disappointment–Shahu Sani Claims

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

Shehu Sani, a former Senator has described as a big disappointment the ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The human rights activist during an ARISE TV interview, criticised the inclusion of the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, in the ministerial list recently released to the Senate.

President Tinubu, on Thursday, sent 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate through Femi Gbajabiamila, his Chief of Staff and former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the names of ministerial nominees, including those of four former governors, on the floor of the Senate.

But Senator Shehu Sani while reacting to the inclusion of El-Rufai, opined that Tinubu did not consider competence in the list, saying that el-Rufai was a “tragedy.”

According to Shehu Sani, “With the nominations which I have seen, the one representing Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, is a tragedy.”

Photo Credit:Google

Niger Coup:Tinubu To Host ECOWAS Meeting Tomorrow

Photo Credit:The Nation papers

President Bola Tinubu will, on Sunday, host a special meeting of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Abuja this Sunday.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy, Mr Dele Alake, yesterday, said the special meeting had been called to deliberate on the situation in Niger Republic where soldiers have sacked the democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday expressed concern over the safety of Bazoum, who was being held hostage by the military in the capital of the country, Niamey, as well as members of his family

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the Presidential Guard since 2011, appeared on state television yesterday, saying he was the “president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland”.

President Tinubu, as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS Commission, condemned the development in the West African country, saying that the sub-regional authority as well as the global community would do all that is necessary to protect democracy in the sub-region.

There’s no subsidy but inefficiency of govt — Senator Kaka

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

As Nigerians grapple with the hash economic realities occasioned by a number of government policies, former deputy governor of Ogun State, Senator Adegbenga Sefiu Kaka has urged Nigerians to endure the pain, while the government carries out surgical activities to remove the cause of the pain and enjoy later.

He opined that Nigerians can only reduce the cost of governance by opting for a parliamentary system with unicameral or parttime legislature.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a review of the earlier N8,000 proposal as palliative to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal. In your view, what kind of palliatives do you think should be put in place?

With the situation we are in now, there is a need for immediate, short term and long term solutions. This is because whatever we are doing now, the relief must be such that it will endure as well as for the growth and development of the nation.

To start with the immediate solution, poverty has no boundary, from Sokoto to Yenagoa, from Borno to Ibadan, from Ilorin to Calabar povertyis manifesting and with the adage that an hungry man is an angry man there is need to provide succor to the people now.

El_Zaxks (

)