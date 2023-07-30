Today’s News: Nnamdi Kanu only granted access to doctors, but still in custody- DSS; BIRS dismisses existence of tax racketeers in service

Nnamdi Kanu only granted access to doctors, but still in custody- DSS

Source: Punch paper

The Department of State Services, DSS, said on Sunday it complied with a court order by granting access to doctors of the detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, but that the man was still in its custody.

A source close to the DSS said on Sunday that contrary to reports in the media, Kanu was only granted access to his personal doctors under the supervision of the Service.

Some journalists had reported that Kanu released on Saturday to meet with his personal physicians in an Abuja hospital outside the facility of the DSS.

According to the DSS sources, access to doctors for suspects in DSS custody is routine in line with the Standard ting Procedure (SOP) of the Service.

The DSS sources said the IPOB leader was granted access to his personal doctors under the supervision of its operatives.

The sources said such access under the supervision of the personnel of the service is not only applicable to Kanu but every other suspect in DSS custody.

BIRS dismisses existence of tax racketeers in the Service

Source: Punch paper

The Benue Internal Revenue Services, BIRS, has dismissed as completely false the purported existence of a tax racketeering syndicate being spearheaded by the acting Chairman of the service and selected staff to defraud the state as alleged by a group known as Benue Advocate for Good Governance, BAGG.

Recall that the BAGG in a recent open letter to Governor Hyacinth Alia jointly signed by Tersoo Abagi and Inelagwu Adakole, drew the attention of the Governor to what it termed the unwholesome illegal activities going on at the BIRS.

Atiku, PDP Govs brainstorm on party’s future

Source: Punch paper

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 25, 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, and some of the governors elected on the party’s platform have started consultations on the party’s future.

This is even as they await the outcome of the petition before the Presidential Election Petition Court.

The agenda of the closed-door meeting which was held at the Maitama residence of former Minister of Foreign Affairs under the General Sani Abacha military junta and chieftain of the PDP, Chief Tom Ikimi, on Saturday, was shrouded in secrecy.

However, a party source privy to the meeting told Vanguard on condition of anonymity, “It’s part of consultations among party leaders.

I don’t think it will go through,’ Lukaku reacts to Juventus transfer

Source: Punch paper

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has reacted to transfer talks with Juventus, saying that the deal will not be completed.

Lukaku is looking to leave Chelsea on a permanent basis this summer following his season-long loan at Inter Milan – but is struggling to find a new club.

His initial preference was to remain at Inter but last season’s Champions League finalists were reluctant to meet Chelsea’s £40m asking price.

That saw fellow Italian side Juventus enter talks to sign the Belgium international striker.

Juventus supporters staged a protest over the club’s push to sign Lukaku and the 30-year-old has now appeared to suggest that a move to Turin is now off.

