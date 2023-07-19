Today’s News: Nigerians Will Dance If Tinubu’s Election Is Nullified, Jonathan To Leave For Cambodia Wednesday On Elections Observation

PDP: Nigerians Will Dance On The Streets If Tinubu’s Election Is Nullified



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Nigerians will take to the streets in jubilation if the courts nullify the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

Pedro Obaseki, Director of Strategy and Research of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said this in Abuja on Wednesday.

Obaseki, who addressed the press ahead of the judgement by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), also expressed confidence that the PDP believed in the ability of the judiciary to deliver fair judgement that will be acceptable to parties concerned.

He also said because of the mounting evidence in their possession, the Tribunal judges will summon the courage to address issues raised, adding that the image of the country is at stake a development he said the judges will not take lightly.

Jonathan To Leave For Cambodia Wednesday On Elections Observation



Former President Goodluck Jonathan is set to leave for Cambodia on Wednesday for a dual event of observing the country’s general elections and participating in a democracy dialogue and international leadership conference.

Jonathan would be leading the African delegation to the scheduled July 23, 2023, general elections in Cambodia and will also serve as co-leader of a 100-member International delegation from 37 countries coordinated by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF).

Other co-leaders are former Heads of State from Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Guatemala.

A joint invitation from UPF and Asian Vision Institute (AVI), an independent think-tank based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, described Dr. Jonathan as one of the distinguished democrats and observers whose presence helped build public confidence in the honesty and transparency of electoral processes.

Reps Probe Burning Of Vessel, $12m Cargo



The House of Representatives Tuesday mandated its committees on the environment, NIMASA and others (when constituted) to investigate the burning of a vessel with stolen crude cargo worth $12m by security agencies.

It also called on security agencies to desist from the destruction of vessels which it said pollutes the Niger Delta marine environment.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Thomas Ereyitomi, seeking to stop the destruction of such vessels to curb environmental pollution in the Niger Delta.

Ereyitomi said setting ablaze stolen crude oil-laden vessels would further destroy the well-endowed ecosystem of the Niger Delta region already ravaged by oil exploration.

EFCC disowns lawyer prosecuting Stella Oduah



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has disowned a lawyer, Ibrahim Mohammed, who filed forgery charges in the name of the anti-graft agency against a former Minister of Ation, Stella Oduah.

The EFCC on Tuesday told the Federal High Court in Abuja that Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police, was not mandated to file any criminal charge against Oduah or prosecute her in any criminal matter.

Counsel for the EFCC, Helen Okonofun, told Justice James Omotoso that the police lawyer had been investigated by the EFCC as ordered by the judge last week.

She said the report of the findings would be filed at the court registry and be made available to the court thereafter.

According to the counsel, Mohammed was initially with the EFCC but was redeployed from the agency to the police headquarters on November 4, 2022 and had nothing to do with the EFCC since then.

In a short ruling, Justice Omotoso fixed October 4, 2023, for the EFCC to formally make the report of the findings available to the court.

Recall that the judge had last Tuesday ordered the EFCC to probe Mohammed and determine whether he was authourised to file charges against Oduah.

