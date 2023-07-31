Today’s News: Ministerial Screening: You Won’t Regret Nominating Me – Wike Tells Tinubu; Ministerial Screening: Why Senate Didn’t Grill Wike — Akpabio

You Won’t Regret Nominating Me–Wike tells Tinubu

Minister-designate, Nyesom Wike has assured President Bola Tinubu of his loyalty if he becomes a Senator.

Wike said Tinubu would not regret nominating him as a minister if confirmed.

He disclosed this during his ministerial screening on the floor of the Senate on Monday.

The former Rivers State governor also boasted of infrastructural development while he was a minister.

According to Wike: “In four years I constructed 12 flyovers which were done by Julius Berger.

“I never left my state during my second tenure and when I was leaving women brought out their wrappers to say well done my son you have done well.

“Mr president will not regret nominating me if I’m confirmed.

Why Senate Didn’t Grill Wike—Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has explained why the Senate did not grill former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike during his appearance before the Senate for the ministerial screening.

Wike was asked to take a “bow and go” after reading his brief profile and following an appeal by Senator Barinada Mpigi (PDP, Rivers).

Akpabio said Wike was not thoroughly grilled because the Senate had his records, having formerly served as a minister.

He said Wike had appeared before the Senate for screening when he was nominated as a minister by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Having been nominated again for a ministerial position, there is no point asking him much questions,” Akpabio said.

Recall that Wike had served as Minister of State for Education under Jonathan.

Buni warns against sabotage of resources for palliative

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has directed the newly constituted Committee on Palliatives to mobilise resources for immediate distribution to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal

Buni gave the directive on Monday in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Mohammed and made available to newsmen.

“The Committee has commenced work and is working out plans and strategies to cover every sector of the society, especially, those in need.

It is going to be comprehensive and total, with priority attention given to those who truly deserve the support”, he said.

The Governor also ordered the committee to map out a holistic approach to identifying areas that require immediate, intermediate and long-term interventions.

He further explained that already the State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA) has commenced the distribution of food materials to People Living with Disabilities while assuring that government will provide support in other critical sectors like transport, and continue with its empowerment programmes, as well as providing accessible and affordable healthcare delivery and education among others

NBA Mourns Late Supreme Court Justice Nweze

President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Mr Yakubu Maikyau SAN on Monday, described the death of Supreme Court Justice, Gentus Nweze, as a huge loss to the Nigeiran legal community.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late jurist was reported to have passed on, July 30 (yesterday) after a brief illness.

The NBA president expressed his condolences in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos, e-signed by NBA National Publicity Secretary Mr Habeeb Lawal.

The NBA president expressed his condolences to the family of Nweze and the Chief Justice of Nigeria as well as the entire legal community.

He prayed God to grant the bereaved family, the fortitude to bear the loss

“Justice Nweze was an astute and erudite jurist.

“His lordship’s numerous decisions have shaped, impacted and developed our law and jurisprudence.

“He was a disciplined, hardworking, and courageous judicial officer.

“The NBA President condoles with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola and the entire Nigerian Judiciary

