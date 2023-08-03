Today’s Headline:You Must Not Fall Asleep–Tinubu Message To Ganduje, No Rift Between OBJ And I-Olowu

You must not fall asleep – Tinubu’s message to new APC chairman Ganduje

Photo Credit: Dailypost

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the emergence of ex-Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Bashir as chairman and secretary of the All Progressives Party (APC).

In a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, after APC’s national executive meeting, Tinubu urged the elected leaders to promote unity, peace, and love among all members of the party.

According to him, Ganduje and Ajibola should work hard for the party and ensure governance and quality service delivery.

No Rift Between Obasanjo And I — Olowu

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

The Olowu of Owu kingdom in Abeokuta, Ogun state, Oba Saka Matemilola, on Friday said there is no rift between him and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo, the Balogun (Chief Warrior) of Owu kingdom has been absent from events organised by the kingdom, fueling rumour that the ex-president may not be happy with the emergence of Oba Matemilola as the 14th Olowu.

Obasanjo was part of the kingmakers that selected Oba Matemilola, but he was absent from the coronation ceremony of the monarch in 2022.

The former President was said to have travelled out of the country during Matemilola’s coronation. However, there were speculations that Obasanjo backed another contestant to the stool and it was not Matemilola who emerged as the monarch a year ago.

PSC, NPF set up committees to look into areas causing friction in the two agencies

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, (IGP Rtd) and the Acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun have both agreed to set up Joint Committees to look into areas of likely frictions in the operations of the two agencies.

The agreement was reached on Thursday when Egbetokun visited Dr Arase at the PSC headquarters in Abuja.

A statement by spokesman of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani said, “Acting IGP Egbetokun who was visiting the Commission for the first time since his assumption of office had a one hour fruitful discussion on several issues that will progress the two federal government Agencies in the area of advancing the security sub-sector of the nation.

“The Meeting also agreed on the setting up of the Recruitment Board that will include all the strategic stakeholders in future recruitment exercises.

Coup: Tinubu sends Abubakar, Sultan as delegation to Niger

Photo Credit: Vanguard

President Bola Tinubu as the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government has sent a delegation led by former military Head of State, Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar to Niger for end the crisis.

This was disclosed in a press release by a presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, saying, “The action was in line with the resolution reached at the end of the extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS held last weekend in Abuja.”

Following the coup that toppled the government of President Mohamed Bazoum in Niger, last week, the ECOWAS gave the military rulers headed by Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani a one-week ultimatum to return the country to democratic government.

Nigeria also recently cut the transmission of electricity supply to the neighbouring West African nation, as a part of the measures to use force, a move greeted with mixed reactions.

But, the recent statement issued by the Presidency, said, “The Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has dispatched a delegation to Niger Republic with a mandate to expeditiously resolve the current political impasse in the country.

Photo Credit: Google

Nasu001 (

)