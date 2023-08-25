Today’s Headline:WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Dies Aged 36, Prigozhin made serious mistakes–Putin

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Dies Aged 36

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Bray Wyatt has died at the age of 36, the professional wrestling company has announced.

He had been dealing with an undisclosed ailment lately and had not competed since February.

WWE wrestler-turned-executive Triple H announced Rotunda’s death on Thursday, August 24 on X (formerly Twitter).

He wrote, “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today.

Photo Credit: Google

Yevgeny Prigozhin made serious mistakes–Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has indirectly confirmed the death of the Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, the day after the crash of a jet which authorities said he was travelling on.

In an apparent tribute to his former close confidante – whose fighters played a crucial combat role in Ukraine – Putin called Prigozhin a “talented man,” adding that he made serious mistakes in his life, Russian news agencies reported.

“He was a man of a complicated fate. He made some serious mistakes in his life, but he also achieved the needed results – both for himself and, when I asked him to, for the common cause,” Putin added.

Niger Crisis: Cow, Sheep Shortage Looms As Border Closure Bites Harder

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Importation of cattle, camel, sheep, dates (Dabino) and other food items from Niger Republic has been grounded following the closure of borders by Nigerian authorities as part of efforts to restore civil authority to the neighbouring country, Daily Trust reports.

Traders, transporters and middlemen said they are losing their means of livelihood and called for a re-think by all contending parties. And within Nigeria, retailers and consumers of the items said they are becoming scarce amid rising prices.

President Mohamed Bazoum was toppled in a palace coup by the Nigerien military led by Abdourahamane Tchiani on July 26 and few days after, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) vowed to invade Niger if the junta failed to restore democratic order.

The regional bloc led by President Bola Tinubu also slammed various sanctions including border closure, cutting of electricity supply, among others. The African Union (AU) also followed suit with other sanctions.

I’ll unlock economic potentials of Nigeria – Bagudu

Photo Credit: Vanguard paper

The newly inaugurated Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu says he will leverage on the Ministry, its parastatals, agencies, and partners to unlock the economic potential of the country.

He dropped the hint in his address delivered on the resumption ceremony organised by the ministry in Abuja.

Recall that the Minister is among the 45 newly appointed ministers inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

Bagudu said, the current national challenge represents a generational opportunity to plan, replan and doggedly implement his carefully thought-out interventions and do so patriotically.

