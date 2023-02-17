Today’s Headline:Why Buhari Can’t Overrule S’Court Order-Ozekhome, UK Govt Warns APC, PDP Other Political Parties Against Inciting Post-Election Violence.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Buhari can’t overrule Supreme Court order – Ozekhome. ﻿

Photo credit: Vanguard

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekhome has justified why President Muhammadu Buhari can not overrule the Supreme Court order on the new naira policy.

According to him, it is wrong for the President to disobey the Supreme Court order on the old naira notes.Recall that the apex court had in an interim order restrained the Federal Government from suspending the acceptance of the old naira notes.

But, Ozekhome, in a statement on Friday, described the order by the President as a ‘dicta, more in the form of a military Decree’.

The statement partly reads, “Buhari, in his broadcast on Thursday, February 16, 2023, unilaterally varied the apex court’s extant order of maintenance of status quo, by directing the CBN Governor to the effect that ‘the old N200 banknotes be released back into circulation…to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500 and N1000 bank notes for 60 days…’

UK Govt, Sends Warning To APC, PDP﻿

Photo Credit: PM )

The United Kingdom government has warned the APC, PDP, LP, and other political parties against inciting post-election violence.

The warning was communicated British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing on Thursday.

Laing said the APC, PDP, LP, and other political parties must accept and respect the results of the forthcoming 2023 general elections and refrain from actions that would instigate violence.

Human Rights Community poll tips Tinubu to win presidential election.

Photo credit: The Guardian

A new opinion poll conducted by the Nigerian Human Rights Community (NHRC), consisting of 134 organisations, has tipped the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to win the February 25, 2023 general election.

The group, at a briefing addressed by its Secretary-General, Taiwo Adeleye, in Lagos, yesterday, where it released its poll result, projected that Tinubu would win based on the analysis of the preferences of 19,365 persons that its researcher polled in January.

“NHRC poll revealed that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu holds a magnificent lead and is on course to win the 2023 general elections.”

Adeleye explained that the Polls also confirm a two-horse race for the second position between Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) came a distant fourth as all other contestants together scored an insignificant total.

LASUTH applauds Sanwo-Olu on health sector.

Photo credit: Punchng

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, has applauded efforts of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his support and contribution to public health in the state.

It also commended the contribution of the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for the giant strides in health sector in the state.

The hospital spoke through the Chief Medical Director of LASUTH, Prof Adetokunbo Fabamwo, during a special medical outreach in collaboration with the Ojokoro Local Council Development Area.

Fabamwo said, “In 2001, even without any Presidential ambition, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu created LASUTH that led to the birth of ‘Jiigi Bola’, which brought about free eye treatment and recommended glasses for all challenged persons.

“LASUTH is about 22 years old now and with the help of governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s massive investment in the health sector, we are the only public teaching Hospital in Nigeria today with a cardiac laboratory in Nigeria.”

Photo credit: Google

